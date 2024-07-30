Iraq ranks 4th largest crude oil supplier to Seoul in June

Shafaq News/ Iraq was the fourth-largest supplier of crude oil to South Korea in June, with exports totaling 8.849 million barrels, According to the Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC).

KNOC reported that Saudi Arabia was the largest supplier, with 26.192 million barrels, followed by the UAE with 13.935 million barrels, and the United States with 13.359 million barrels. Iraq’s exports showed a slight decrease of 0.5% compared to June 2023, when exports were 8.894 million barrels. However, there was a 6.4% increase from the previous month’s exports of 8.317 million barrels.

The KNOC report also highlighted changes in crude imports for the first half of 2024. Year-on-year imports from Saudi Arabia fell by 0.5% to 168.7 million barrels, imports from the UAE rose by 47.5% to 74.7 million barrels, and imports from Iraq dropped by 10.8% to 49.2 million barrels. Additionally, imports of Qatari crude and condensate decreased by 20.7% to 30.5 million barrels.