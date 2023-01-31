Iraq ranks 157th in 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index

Shafaq News / The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released by Transparency International shows that leaders have ignored anti-corruption efforts, with levels of corruption stagnating across the region for a fourth straight year.

The 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) shows that most countries are failing to stop corruption.

Iraq ranked 157th for the second time in a row, preceding Somalia (180) Sudan 162) Yemen (176) and Syria (178).

The Middle East and North Africa average declined on the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) – hitting a low of 38 out of 100 after years of stagnation.

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The process for calculating the CPI is regularly reviewed to make sure it is as robust and coherent as possible, most recently by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre in 2017. All the CPI scores since 2012 are comparable from one year to the next.