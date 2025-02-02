Iraq to launch production lines for Jordanian medicines

Shafaq News/ Iraq has discussed with Jordan opening production lines for medicines, construction materials, and food products, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Muhammad Ali Tamim, and Jordan’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Yarub Qudah, attended by the Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Maher Salem Al-Tarawneh, focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the economic, industrial, commercial, and investment sectors, according to the Ministry of Planning.

Both sides discussed “leveraging Jordan’s expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and attracting investors and industrialists to Iraq to open production lines for medicines, construction materials, and food processing industries.”

They also explored collaboration on standardization, quality control, specifications, and certification to support mutual trade and industry between Iraq and Jordan.

For his part, Qudah praised Iraq's progress over the past two years in various areas, expressing his country's willingness to strengthen cooperation and support Iraq's development.

"The bilateral relations have seen steady growth in recent years," the Jordanian minister noted. "The Joint Commercial Committee will meet for the first time in Baghdad to activate memorandums of understanding and agreements between the two countries."