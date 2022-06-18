Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq owes Iran technical services fees, Iranian official says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-18T15:59:15+0000
Iraq owes Iran technical services fees, Iranian official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq owes Iran fees for technical services Tehran has offered to Baghdad, the head of the Iranian-Iraqi joint commercial chamber, Yehya Al Ishaq, told Iran's official news agency, IRNA, on Saturday.

IRNA quoted Al Ishaq saying, "Iran received 1.6 million dollars in delayed payments for gas exports to Iraq."

"The Central Bank of Iran is yet to decide whether it accepts the money in the form of cash or a remittance to a third country to buy imported materials," he added.

Ishaq said that Iraq owes the Iranian power industry the fees for the technical and engineering work it provided to Iraq.

related

Tehran: The Iraqi-Saudi electricity project to supply Baghdad with electricity is "unbelievable"

Date: 2020-08-25 06:25:48
Tehran: The Iraqi-Saudi electricity project to supply Baghdad with electricity is "unbelievable"

Tehran has climbed up to 79th place as the world's most expensive city

Date: 2020-11-18 11:24:45
Tehran has climbed up to 79th place as the world's most expensive city

Iraq and Tehran sign an MoU to boost economic ties

Date: 2022-01-18 13:19:53
Iraq and Tehran sign an MoU to boost economic ties

Iraqi bank releases frozen Iranian assets

Date: 2022-01-29 12:47:10
Iraqi bank releases frozen Iranian assets

Under the auspices of FAO, Iraq seeks to host a regional summit on water disputes

Date: 2022-02-08 13:06:45
Under the auspices of FAO, Iraq seeks to host a regional summit on water disputes

Tehran gears up to fill Ukraine's void in the Iraqi food market, Iranian official says

Date: 2022-02-27 07:29:25
Tehran gears up to fill Ukraine's void in the Iraqi food market, Iranian official says

Baghdad to pay Tehran's energy debts soon, official says

Date: 2022-04-30 13:14:23
Baghdad to pay Tehran's energy debts soon, official says