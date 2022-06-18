Iraq owes Iran technical services fees, Iranian official says

Shafaq News/ Iraq owes Iran fees for technical services Tehran has offered to Baghdad, the head of the Iranian-Iraqi joint commercial chamber, Yehya Al Ishaq, told Iran's official news agency, IRNA, on Saturday.

IRNA quoted Al Ishaq saying, "Iran received 1.6 million dollars in delayed payments for gas exports to Iraq."

"The Central Bank of Iran is yet to decide whether it accepts the money in the form of cash or a remittance to a third country to buy imported materials," he added.

Ishaq said that Iraq owes the Iranian power industry the fees for the technical and engineering work it provided to Iraq.