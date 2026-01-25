Iraq opens doors to jewelry makers in first national showcase

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq has launched its first national Jewelry Exhibition in Baghdad, bringing together 29 Iraqi, Arab, and international companies to support local gold production and expand cooperation with regional and global markets.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Trade, the event takes place at Al-Rasheed Hotel and runs from January 24 to 26, 2026, with participation from companies specializing in jewelry manufacturing and trade, alongside individual designers.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Falah Al-Shammari, head of the United Company for Fairs and Conferences and organizer of the event, noted the participation of firms from Turkiye, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. He explained that exhibitions function as “customs zones” even when hosted inside the organizing country, adding that gold exhibits arriving from abroad totaled 220 kilograms.

From the industrial side, Ibrahim Razavi, executive director of Iran’s Talebi Machine Company, told our agency that his firm limited its participation to displaying specialized gold-processing equipment rather than finished jewelry. He described the experience as an opportunity to assess prospects for future commercial cooperation, highlighting the Iraqi pavilion for showcasing artistic jewelry pieces that reflect the country’s civilization and heritage.

The program, which includes pavilions dedicated to modern jewelry designs, traditional handcrafted works, and introductory workshops, also features individual creative projects, with Canadian-based Iraqi architectural engineer Zainab Al-Anbaki explaining that she transitioned from architecture to jewelry design driven by personal passion, while affirming that Iraqi creativity can cross borders.



