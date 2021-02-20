Report

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States increased in second week of February

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-20T07:15:19+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 227 thousand bpd after recording zero.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.218 million bpd in second week of February."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.681 million bpd), Mexico (471 thousand bpd), Columbia (346 thousand bpd) and Saudi Arabia (237 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Nigeria 70 thousand bpd and Ecuador 186 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

