Iraqi salaries unaffected by possible oil price dip

Shafaq News / Member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Jamal Kochar, affirmed on Thursday that the decline in oil prices below $70 per barrel will not affect the salaries of employees.

Kochar stated that "it is expected that oil prices will drop to $70, meaning that Iraq's oil will decrease by $5 to $7 compared to global markets."

He added that "if the price of a barrel of oil reaches $60, it will affect the country's economy, but the government will be able to secure salaries due to other resources estimated at over $90 billion."