Iraq' oil exports to the United States decreased to 1.5 million in September

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq exported 1.5 million BPD of crude oil to the United States in September.

EIA stated in a report, "last month, the U.S. imports about 50 thousand bpd."

The EIA also reported that Iraq ranked ninth after Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and Nigeria, and the second Arab world exporters after Saudi Arabia.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.