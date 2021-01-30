Report

Iraq’ oil exports to the United States climbed up in the third week of January

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-30T06:50:29+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq’s export oil to the United States increased to 115 thousand bpd.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 4.616 bpd in the third week of January."

The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.115 million bpd), Mexico (463 thousand bpd), Brazil (270 thousand bpd) and Ecuador (258 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "US imports of crude oil from Columbia is 73 thousand bpd, and from Nigeria 116 thousand bpd and Saudi Arabia 206 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second–largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia, and it holds the world’s fifth–largest proved crude oil reserves. Most of Iraq’s major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

