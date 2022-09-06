Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq maintains the 30th rank among the world's top gold holders

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-06T12:49:11+0000
Iraq maintains the 30th rank among the world's top gold holders

Shafaq News/ Iraq maintained the 30th ranking in the list of the countries with the largest gold reserves, the monthly report of the World Gold Council said.

The Central Bank of Iraq bought 34 tonnes of gold June in a bid to help stabilize the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar against other currencies.

The purchase marks the first addition to Iraq's gold reserves since it lifted its holdings by 6.5 tonnes in 2018, according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

The world's Central banks' demand remained robust in July. The global gold reserves increased by 37 tonnes in July, below June's 64 tonnes surge, the council reported.

"Qatar was the largest buyer, adding 15 tonnes of gold to its official reserves in July. The regular buyers of India (13 tonnes), Turkey (12 tonnes), and Uzbekistan (9 tonnes) were also active during the month," the report said.

Kazakhstan was the only notable seller with 11 tonnes according to official reported data.

The US is still the top dog with 8.133 thousand tons, followed by Germany with 3.355 thousand tons. Cuba and Mauritania dwindled to the bottom of the rankings with only one ton each.

The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. It works across all parts of the industry, from gold mining to investment, and their aim is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold.

related

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as easing Treasury yields lift appeal

Date: 2022-06-02 07:26:51
PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as easing Treasury yields lift appeal

Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

Date: 2021-03-24 09:04:38
Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital

Date: 2021-10-20 10:18:29
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-01-06 09:49:50
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

Date: 2020-11-30 09:43:31
Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in four years

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-24 07:14:50
PRECIOUS-Gold rallies over 2% as Russia attacks Ukraine

Gold faces worst week in four; silver set for weekly decline

Date: 2021-02-05 09:36:26
Gold faces worst week in four; silver set for weekly decline

Gold prices inch up in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-17 09:04:15
Gold prices inch up in Iraq today