Iraq maintains position among Syria’s top regional commercial partners

Shafaq News– Damascus

Iraq ranks among Syria's main trading partners, alongside Turkiye, Jordan, and Lebanon, a Syrian official told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Abdul Razzaq Habza, secretary-general of the Consumer Protection Association, noted that high production costs and stiff competition in foreign markets continue to challenge Syria’s trade sector, with main exports including vegetables, fruits, and phosphate.

Warning that the electricity and gas sectors often prioritize their own interests, driving up costs and badly affecting citizens’ daily lives, he urged the government to strengthen financial support for the national economy, further pointing that recent economic agreements established by Syria have largely benefited other countries.

On the import side, he observed a surge in goods from Saudi Arabia and Jordan, often arriving without adequate planning. “This increase has raised concerns over product quality, counterfeit items, and smuggling,” he added.

Figures from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance showed that Syrian exports to Iraq reached about $58 million in 2024 and rose modestly to $62 million in 2025, with preliminary estimates for 2026 indicating continued recovery as cross‑border trade picks up following the reopening of the Qaim crossing.