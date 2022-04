Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Oil said on Monday it spends nearly 5,000 billion dinars annually on gas oil subsidization.

The Ministry said that the unexported amounts of gas oil are not sold in accordance with the international platform or sold to local consumers at lower prices.

A single ton of gas oil is sold to asphalt producers and construction bricks at 300 and 100 thousand dinars, respectively, while it is valued at 900 thousand dinars on the platform.