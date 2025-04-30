Iraq leads Middle East push to boost oil refining

Shafaq News/ The Middle East is set to expand its oil refining capacity by 618,000 barrels per day (bpd) by 2029, led by developments in Iraq, according to a forecast published Wednesday by energy consultancy NexantECA.

The report projected that the additional capacity will help turn the region into a net exporter of roughly six million bpd by 2030, rising to nearly seven million bpd by 2040.

Iraq is expected to contribute significantly to the expansion. The country plans to increase output at the Baiji and Diwaniya refineries by 70,000 bpd each, and add 100,000 bpd through its Nasiriyah (Dhi Qar) facility.

Iran will also boost capacity with several projects: 60,000 bpd from the South Adish unit by Q3 2025, 120,000 bpd from the fourth PGS production line by Q4 2026, and another 60,000 bpd from the Aftab refinery by Q1 2027.

In Bahrain, the Bapco refinery is slated to expand by 113,000 bpd in Q2 or Q3 2025, while Oman’s Duqm refinery will add 25,000 bpd in the current quarter through debottlenecking measures.

The report also noted that while Oman, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have several proposed projects, they are awaiting final investment decisions and financing commitments.