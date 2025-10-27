Iraq launches first electric car factory

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kirkuk province on Monday laid the foundation for the Orok factory, set to produce electric, gasoline, and diesel vehicles.

Governor Rebwar Taha told Shafaq News that “Kirkuk and Iraq witnessed today a qualitative leap in national industry with the launch of the largest electric car manufacturing plant.”

The factory’s management signed preliminary agreements with major car manufacturers from the United States, Germany, and Turkiye to transfer technology and strengthen local industrial capabilities.

According to Taha, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs in Kirkuk and reduce reliance on imports by promoting domestic vehicle production.

Construction will take 180 days under a two-shift schedule, with production scheduled to start within 365 days.