Iraq is committed to supporting Lebanon, official says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-16T20:30:33+0000

Shafaq News/ The Commercial Attaché at the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut, Mushriq Ismail Mohammad, called on Lebanese companies to expand their activities in Iraq, stressing that Baghdad is "committed to supporting Lebanon during this difficult stage the Lebanese economy is going through." During a visit to Saida city, Mohammad said that Iraq is moving forward with supporting Lebanon by exporting essential basic materials in light of the economic crisis. The Lebanese National News Agency quoted Mohammad referring to the Iraqi authorities' decision to supply Lebanon with about one million tons of crude oil annually, commending the efforts of "everyone who contributed to this initiative, whether from the Iraqi or Lebanese side". Yesterday, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Zeina Akar thanked the Iraqi government and people for their support of Lebanon. The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, also sent a message to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, thanking him for his continuous support to Lebanon. On June 8, the Iraqi Council of Ministers approved increasing crude oil exports to Lebanon from 500,000 tons to one million tons.

