Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-26T09:26:42+0000

Shafaq News / The head of the Iranian Customs Authority, Mahdi Mir Ashrafi, announced that Iraq ranked second as the largest importer of Iranian goods within ten months. Ashrafi added that China topped the list by importing 7.2 billion dollars worth of Iranian goods, followed by Iraq with 6.3 billion dollars worth of goods, and then the UAE with 3.7 billion dollars worth of Iranian goods. Iraq relies on most of its imports of goods and goods from neighboring countries, especially Turkey and Iran, with lesser percentages than the Arab Gulf states.

