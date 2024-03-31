Iraq inks MoU with Siemens, Schlumberger to tackle gas flaring

Shafaq News/Iraq's Ministry of Oil on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy and Schlumberger to tackle curb gas flaring and channel the captured resource to boost the country's power generation capacity.

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani said the MoU aligns with the ministry's plan to utilize associated gas for electricity production. "This will provide productive and valuable energy to support power plants and the national grid," he said at a press conference following the signing ceremony.

"The MoU paves the way for joint ventures with the technology giants." Abdul Ghani said.

Praising the collaboration, German Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Maximilian Rach expressed his country's support for Iraq's efforts to increase its energy production and reduce its emissions. He anticipated the partnership to expand into other sectors.

Muhannad al-Saffar, Director of Siemens Energy Iraq, emphasized the MoU's significance as a launchpad for long-term cooperation that will ultimately halt gas flaring and process the captured gas for power generation. "This will contribute to achieving energy security, minimizing imports, and protecting the environment," he said.

The Undersecretary for Gas Affairs at the Ministry of Oil, Izzat Saber, said "cooperation with major international companies will bolster the electricity sector, optimize expenditures, and ensure environmental protection."

Wissam al-Azm, Schlumberger Iraq General Manager, highlighted the joint commitment to developing solutions and leveraging cutting-edge technologies for a sustainable energy future.

Ministry of Oil spokesperson Asim Jihad noted the MoU's alignment with the government's program to expedite gas investment and enhance domestic production. "This is a pivotal step towards achieving energy security, lowering operational costs, and harnessing gas resources to support power plants and Petroleum industries," Jihad concluded.