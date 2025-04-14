Iraq in focus: Production tops target as OPEC+ expands

Shafaq News/ OPEC+ crude oil production rose to its highest level in eight months in March, according to a survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights published on Monday.

The alliance produced 41.04 million barrels per day (bpd) in March, up 30,000 bpd from February’s sharper increase of 440,000, showing member countries' divergence from pledged output cuts.

Producers subject to quotas exceeded their collective March target by 319,000 bpd, up from 294,000 bpd the previous month.

Iraq, which has consistently breached its quota, held output steady at 4.07 million bpd—70,000 bpd above its limit—for the second consecutive month. Kazakhstan also remained over target, though figures were not specified.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia and Russia, the bloc’s two largest producers, remained just below their joint output ceiling of 8.978 million bpd. Riyadh produced 8.95 million bpd, while Moscow pumped 8.97 million bpd.

The persistent overproduction by some members contributed to OPEC+’s decision on April 3 to accelerate the unwinding of voluntary cuts totaling 2.2 million bpd in the second quarter, delegates said.

The production increase comes amid downward pressure on oil prices, as global trade tensions and weaker demand projections weigh on the market. The group has confirmed plans to gradually ease voluntary supply curbs in the coming months.