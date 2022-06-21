Iraq imports one million liters of premium gasoline from Iran and UAE, MP says

Shafaq News/ Iraq imports one million liters of premium gasoline from Iran and the United Arab Emirates, a member of the parliamentary oil and gas committee said on Tuesday.

"The demand for premium gasoline soars in summer," committee member Sabah Sobhi told Shafaq News Agency, "the operating refineries do not suffice the country."

"Iraq imports one million liters of premium gasoline daily from neighboring countries like Iran and the United Arab Emirates," he said, "the importation fees vary with oil price fluctuations."