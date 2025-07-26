Iraq imports +18,000 Chinese vehicles in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq brought in over 18,000 vehicles from China during the first six months of 2025, up from 10,000 in the same period last year, the Iraq Future Foundation for Economic Studies and Consulting revealed on Saturday.

Chinese auto exports to the Middle East jumped 65% in H1 2025, reaching more than 584,000 vehicles—up from 353,000 a year earlier. Export value rose to $7.7B from $4.5B, reflecting stronger demand and China’s expanding foothold in regional markets.

The United Arab Emirates was the top importer, receiving over 221,000 vehicles, more than double its 2024 total. Saudi Arabia followed with 123,000, while Turkiye brought in around 91,000.

Jordan recorded the steepest growth, with imports surging 962% to more than 23,000—up from just 2,000 last year.

Electric vehicles made up 10% of China’s car exports to the region in H1 2025. The UAE led with 25,000 units, followed by Turkiye (20,000) and Jordan (15,000).

Globally, China exported over 750,000 electric vehicles during the same period. Belgium ranked first worldwide, importing more than 100,000.

The Foundation projects Chinese auto exports to the Middle East will surpass 1M by year’s end, driven by accelerating demand and competitively priced EVs.