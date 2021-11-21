Iraq signs a contract to import Chinese MG cars

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Commerce announced today that GAMCO has signed a partnership contract with the Arab Economy Company, to supply Chinese MG cars.

This was announced by GAMCO's general manager, Hashem Muhammad Hatem, after he received a delegation from the Arab Economy Company, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Hatem showed readiness to promote the cars and provide state departments and citizens with them, noting that they are already displayed in the company's headquarters in al-Waziriyah.

For his part, the Head of the Arab Economy Company affirmed his readiness to cooperate with GAMCO to promote the cars.