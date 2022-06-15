Iraq imported US1.5 bn dollars worth of oil during the first half of 2022

Shafaq News / State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) revealed that Iraq imported 1.5 billion US dollars during the first half of 2022.

SOMO said in its latest statistics that Baghdad imported, from January to March, 270,298 tons of gas oil, with a financial value of US272,775,000$, in addition to 1,162,000 tons of gasoline, valued at US1,204,053,000$.

In addition, 80,564 tons of white oil were imported at a value of US68,551,193$.

The total imported quantities amounted to 1,514,544 tons, with a total value of US1,545,359,997$.