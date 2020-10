Shafaq News / Spokesman for the Iranian Customs Authority, Ruhollah Latifi, announced on Sunday that Iraq imported 565-million-dollar worth of Iranian goods during last September.

Latifi said in a statement, "China topped the list of countries importing Iranian commodities in September (2.267 million tons, worth 669 million dollars), followed by Iraq (1.415 million-ton, worth 565 million dollars), and the UAE (1.215-million-ton, worth 379 million dollars).