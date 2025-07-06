Iraq gas flaring drops 1.6% in 2024

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq reduced gas flaring by 1.6% in 2024, bringing associated carbon emissions down to 35.1 million tons, according to the UK-based Energy Institute.

The latest data shows Iraq flared 17.37 billion cubic meters of gas from its oil fields this year, compared to 17.6 billion cubic meters in 2023, while carbon dioxide emissions from flaring fell from 35.6 million tons to 35.1 million tons over the same period.

Iraq’s reduction in gas flaring is part of a national strategy to eliminate routine flaring within three years, aiming to use captured gas for domestic power generation and lessen reliance on imports.

Despite being rich in natural gas reserves, Iraq ranks among the top gas-flaring countries globally, due to aging infrastructure and limited processing capacity, which have long hindered efforts to utilize associated gas produced alongside crude oil.