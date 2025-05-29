Iraq eyes major Baghdad Airport expansion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called for the modernization of Baghdad International Airport, aiming to match the capital’s stature amid rising passenger demand.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s media office, al-Sudani chaired a meeting with representatives from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), government advisors, and the head of Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority. The discussion confirmed that bidding documents are finalized and that a request for proposals will soon be issued to qualified companies, with competitive dialogue rounds planned to select the most suitable offer.

Al-Sudani also stressed the importance of bringing the airport’s services and infrastructure in line with international standards, emphasizing the protection of current employees’ rights, the enhancement of their skills, and the creation of new job opportunities.

Moreover, development consultants presented the project’s key features, including the construction of a new terminal designed to handle 8.5 million passengers annually, with traffic expected to reach 15 million before 2040. The planned upgrades further include modernizing runways and aprons, streamlining passenger flow, unifying VIP terminals, and strengthening operational oversight.