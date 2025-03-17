Baghdad Airport modernization nears completion

Shafaq News/ Rehabilitation work at Baghdad International Airport is set to be completed by early April, introducing significant infrastructure improvements to enhance operations and passenger services, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.

Hussein Al-Zubaidi, Director of Airport Management, stated that under Minister Razzaq Muhaibis’s directives, “rigorous oversight” has kept the project on schedule. He noted that years of neglect had left the airport in urgent need of modernization, and the latest upgrades will mark a major step forward.

The ongoing work extends beyond terminal refurbishments, covering runways, taxiways, roads, lighting, flooring, and expanded green spaces. According to Al-Zubaidi, recent heavy rainfall did not impact airport operations, a stark improvement from previous years, which he attributed to “enhanced maintenance and proactive infrastructure management.”

In addition to the Baghdad project, efforts are also focused on completing the new airports in Al-Nasiriyah and Mosul, both expected to become operational this year.

In September 2023, Iraq signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member, to support the expansion and modernization of Baghdad International Airport. The deal includes investment planning, operational improvements, and infrastructure upgrades to align the airport with global aviation standards.

As part of this initiative, the IFC will oversee private sector participation in public infrastructure, promoting public-private partnerships to strengthen Iraq’s aviation sector. The organization has previously led major airport development projects in Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Jordan’s Queen Alia International Airport, setting a precedent for its role in modernizing Baghdad’s primary air hub.