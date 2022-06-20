Iraq enters the LNG global market 

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq started exporting Liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time in a qualitative step to enter the global markets.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil considered this issue "an achievement" as the Basra Gas Company exported the first LNG shipment through Umm Qasr Port, Iraq's second-largest port."

The statement quoted Malcolm Mayes, managing director of Basra Gas Company, as saying it is a "historic moment recorded by the Company."

Mayes added, "Today, we can load and export compressed and semi-cooled liquified gas," noting that "this step allows us to triple our exports globally via tankers."

"We will also gain access to many global markets that use the semi-cooled liquified gas exclusively," he added.

"Iraq has become one of the countries that export LNG instead of importing it, which brings additional revenues for the national economy."