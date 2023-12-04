Iraq emerges as the top destination for Iranian non-oil products: official

Shafaq News/ Iraq emerged as Iran's top non-oil export destination in the eight months to November 2023, according to data released by Iran's Customs Administration on Monday.

Iraq's imports of Iranian goods totaled 6.023 billion U.S. dollars, accounting for 18.7% of Iran's total non-oil exports of 32.243 billion dollars during the period.

The second-largest non-oil export destination for Iran was China, with imports valued at 9.158 billion dollars, followed by the United Arab Emirates (4.162 billion dollars), Turkey (3.028 billion dollars), and India (1.466 billion dollars).

Iran's main non-oil exports during the eight-month period included liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied propane, methanol, asphalt, and liquefied butane.