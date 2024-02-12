Iraq emerges as the top buyer of Jordanian goods: official

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked first among the top importers of Jordanian products in January, 2024, data by Jordan's Chamber of Commerce showed on Monday.

According to the data, Jordan's overall exports rose to 108 million dinars in January 2024, compared to 99 million in the same period last year, with Arab states being the main markets.

"Iraq led the way among Arab importers from Jordan, purchasing 61 million dinars in goods," the chamber stated. "The United Arab Emirates followed with 10 million dinars, then Egypt (8 million), Saudi Arabia (6 million), and Switzerland (3 million)."

The chamber issued 189 certificates of origin for Jordanian agricultural, livestock, and natural resources products, and for re-exported foreign goods.

"Re-exports of foreign products amounted to 66 million dinars," the statement continued, "followed by industrial products (16 million), agricultural products (9 million), and 'Arab' products (7 million)."