Iraq directs $6B monthly to cover salaries for 10+ million citizens

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq spends nearly 8 trillion dinars (about $6 billion) every month on salaries and pensions for more than 10 million citizens, the Parliamentary Finance Committee revealed on Tuesday.

Committee member Moeen Al-Kazemi told Shafaq News that the Ministry of Finance allocates these funds to cover wages for 4.2 million employees, pensions for over 3 million retirees, and stipends for another 3 million people enrolled in the social protection network.

Payments for all three categories, he confirmed, remain secured through the end of the year, citing monthly oil revenues exceeding $6 billion as the main source of funding.