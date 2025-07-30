Iraq cuts public spending by over 6% in April

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Bank announced on Wednesday that public spending declined by 6.69% in April 2025 compared to the previous month, while domestic debt levels remained unchanged.

According to a report reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, total government expenditure reached 9.49 trillion dinars ($6.81 B) in April, down from 10.17 trillion dinars ($7.30 B) in March. The figure also represents a notable decrease from April 2024, when spending stood at 12.07 trillion dinars ($8.66 B).

The report further indicated that internal public debt remained steady at 58.54 trillion dinars (42.01 B) in April—the same level as March—but showed an 11.13% increase compared to the same period last year, when debt totaled 76.97 trillion dinars ($55.24 B).