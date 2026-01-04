Iraq completes 230+ oil wells in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Drilling Company said on Sunday it completed drilling and rehabilitation work on 237 oil wells across the country in 2025.

In a statement, the company said its technical and engineering teams drilled 62 new wells and rehabilitated 175 existing wells during the year, in line with approved technical programs and international safety and quality standards.

Company Director General Hassan Mohammed Hassan stated that the company is progressing with plans to enhance its operational capacity and upgrade technical performance, steps he emphasized would support crude output growth and long-term production sustainability.

Iraq’s economy is heavily dependent on oil, with over 90% of government revenues coming from crude exports. As the second-largest oil producer in OPEC+, Iraq produces around 4.4 million barrels per day.

