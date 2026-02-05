Iraq boosts gold holdings by 3.7 tons in February

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq raised its official gold reserves to 174.6 tons in February 2026, moving up to 28th place globally, the World Gold Council said in a recent report.

According to the data, Iraq increased its gold holdings from 170.9 tons in January, with gold accounting for 24.6% of the country’s total foreign currency reserves. It also indicated that Iraq purchased one ton of gold in March 2025, followed by acquisitions of 1.6 tons in June, 3.1 tons in July, 2.5 tons in August, and 3.8 tons in October 2025.

Among Arab countries, Saudi Arabia led with reserves of 323.1 tons, followed by Lebanon with 286.8 tons, while Iraq ranked third.

The United States topped the global ranking with gold reserves of 8,133.5 tons, followed by Germany with 3,350.3 tons. Italy ranked third with 2,451.9 tons, France fourth with 2,437 tons, and Russia fifth with 2,326.5 tons.