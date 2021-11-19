Report

Iraq and Turkey conclude an agreement to spur investments in both countries

Date: 2021-11-19T10:12:03+0000
Iraq and Turkey conclude an agreement to spur investments in both countries

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Trade, Alaa Al-Jubouri, said that Iraq and Turkey laid the foundations of a new approach that provides facilities for private sector investors from both countries.

Al-Jubouri's remarks came in a speech he delivered in the Turkish-Iraqi Business Forum for Investment and Contracting, which was launched today, Friday.

The minister stressed the importance of reviving regional and joint economic alliances "as they contribute to the stability of the region," highlighting the obstacles facing the growth of investments.

Al-Jubouri noted the importance of the forum in supporting clean industries, adding that the Iraqi government has prepared a plan to eliminate the obstacles impeding its progress.

