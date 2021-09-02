Iraq and Saudi Arabia sign a maritime transport agreement

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-09-02T10:02:05+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed a maritime transport agreement during a meeting of the Transport, Border Outlets, and Ports Committee at the Saudi-Iraqi Coordinating Council in Riyadh on Thursday. The agreement was signed by Saudi Transport Minister Saleh bin Naser al-Jaser and his Iraqi counterpart, Minister Naser al-Shebli. According to Saudi media, the meeting agreed upon boosting commercial exchange at Arar border-crossing by widening the highway from both sides and providing facilities to expedite the process of cargo handling. The target time of handling duration, according to the agreement, was set at less than four hours per one container, with consequent studies and meetings for further improvement. The two sides discussed the cooperation agreement in the field of maritime transport and its vitality to enhance transport services between the ports of both countries as soon as the internal procedures are complete. The delegations of Iraq and Saudi Arabia agreed upon the members of the technical committee for maritime transport. The committee will convene in the last quarter of 2021 to discuss the implementation of the agreement and boosting the maritime route between King Abdul Aziz and Umm Qasr ports. The two sides said that the air transport agreement enacted in 2018 will be put into force and discussed the technical cooperation between both sides on air transport security and safety.

