Iraq and Germany to hold a joint commercial exhibition

Shafaq News/ The head of Baghdad's Trade Chamber, Firas al-Hamdani, and the political and economic advisor of the German embassy in Baghdad, Giron Weis, discussed prospects of further economic and commercial cooperation between their respective countries on Tuesday, an official readout.

The meeting that took place in the headquarters of the German embassy discussed practical steps to empower young and female entrepreneurs engaging in the market and offer entry visas to Iraqi businesspersons wishing to visit Germany.

Al-Hamdani and Weis, the readout added, discussed holding a joint exhibition fair for both Iraqi and German brands.

The meeting touched upon the support Germany's KfW bank can offer to small and medium-sized businesses operating in Iraq.