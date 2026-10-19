Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq was absent from the list of major foreign holders of US Treasury securities in August 2026, as total foreign holdings rose to $9.3317 trillion from $9.2484 trillion in July, according to US Treasury Department data released on October 16.

Saudi Arabia ranked 17th, with $141.2 billion in US Treasuries, down from $142.4 billion in July, while the UAE placed 19th with $116.1 billion, up from $110.1 billion. Japan topped the list at $1.0683 trillion, followed by the United Kingdom with $1.0095 trillion and China with $590.7 billion.

Iraq's holdings reached $42 billion in December 2025, up from $41.1 billion in November, according to US Treasury data.

Its absence from the latest ranking does not mean it has sold all its holdings. Countries outside the leading group fall under the Treasury's broader reporting categories, while securities held through foreign custodians may not always reflect their ultimate owners.

Read more: Iraq diversifies reserves beyond US treasuries