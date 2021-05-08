Iraq Stock Exchange to halt operations mid-week

Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange announced that it will halt its operations next Monday due to the upcoming curfew and Eid al-Fitr.

According to a statement issued by the market, "Based on the Cabinet's decision and the decisions of the Supreme Health and Safety Committee, and due to the curfew imposed from May 12th until May 22nd, one last trading session in securities will be held before Eid Al-Fitr in order to finalize the settlements between brokerage firms and investors. "

Operations will resume on Sunday, May 23rd.