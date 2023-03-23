Iraq Stock Exchange Reports Strong Trading Activity in Third Week of March 2023

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange has reported strong trading activity during the third week of March 2023.

Despite a public holiday on Tuesday, the market organized four weekly trading sessions, with over one billion shares traded and a value of over two billion dinars.

The trading index opened the week at 637.06 points and closed at 643.50 points, representing a 1% increase from its opening value.

Throughout the week, more than 1,800 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of companies listed in the market.