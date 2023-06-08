Iraq Stock Exchange Reports Over 7 Billion Shares Traded in Week's Sessions

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange announced the completion of five trading sessions during the first week of June 2023, with more than 7 billion shares traded, valued at over 12 billion dinars.

The market witnessed active trading activities throughout the week, with significant indicators achieved:

• Over 7 billion shares were traded during the week, reflecting a high level of market participation.

• The total value of shares traded exceeded 12 billion dinars, indicating substantial financial transactions.

• The trading index showed positive growth throughout the week, closing at 649.70 points for the first session and reaching 669.86 points by the end of the week. This represents a 3.01% increase from the starting session.

• More than 3,300 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of listed companies, highlighting the market's liquidity and investor activity.