Iraq Ranks Eighth in Arab Nations for Natural Gas Consumption with Annual Growth

Shafaq News / Iraq secured the eighth position on the list of the Arab countries with the highest natural gas consumption for the previous year, with an annual growth of up to 2.1 billion cubic meters, according to the Energy Agency.

The agency reported that "Saudi Arabia ranked first as the largest Arab gas consumer, with 120.4 billion cubic meters, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 69.8 billion cubic meters, then Egypt with 60.7 billion cubic meters, and Algeria with 44.3 billion cubic meters. Qatar came next with 36.7 billion cubic meters, followed by Oman in sixth place with 28.5 billion cubic meters, and Kuwait in seventh place with 21.8 billion cubic meters."

The report further mentioned that "Iraq's consumption of natural gas rose to 18.9 billion cubic meters during the past year, compared to 16.8 billion cubic meters in 2021."

Iraq faces challenges due to its inadequate production of this fossil fuel, making it rely on imports to meet the growing domestic demand. This dependence on imports poses a hurdle to the electricity generation sector.

In terms of natural gas production, Iraq ranks tenth among Arab countries, with production increasing to 9.4 billion cubic meters last year, up from 9.1 billion cubic meters in 2021.