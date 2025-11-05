Iraq PM pledges to end gas flaring

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday vowed to end gas flaring, which costs Iraq $4 billion a year and hinders “energy independence.”

During a meeting, he stated that the government has already halted petroleum imports, saving 6 trillion dinars ($4.6 billion), and is now focusing on capturing gas for domestic power generation.

Iraq burned 17.37 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024, ranking among the world’s top flarers. The Oil Ministry plans to eliminate routine flaring by 2028 through projects with TotalEnergies and other firms.

"Ending flaring could power millions of homes and reduce reliance on Iranian gas," the ministry affirmed earlier.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 gas pivot: Can Baghdad turn flares into fuel?