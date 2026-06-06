Iraq Oil Ministry denies US detention of crude shipment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US forces have not stopped any Iraqi oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz over alleged payments to Iran, Iraq's Oil Ministry said on Saturday, urging media outlets to rely on verified sources and avoid circulating unconfirmed information.

The ministry further stressed that the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) continues to handle Iraq’s crude exports in line with international rules and standards governing global oil trade.

On Friday, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji rejected the same claims after Al Arabiya reported that Baghdad pays transit fees to Iran for the passage of its oil shipments through the Strait.

The strategic waterway has remained largely restricted since February 28 following the US–Israel war on Iran, which disrupted energy flows and limited shipments across the region, prompting Gulf producers, including Iraq, to scale back exports. Baghdad, however, secured access to the passage after Iran granted “brotherly Iraq” an exemption from “any restrictions imposed on the Strait of Hormuz,” setting it apart from states Tehran considers hostile.

Read more: Iraq's oil lifeline blocked: Why the crisis runs deeper than Hormuz