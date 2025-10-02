Iraq, BP kick off Kirkuk oil revival

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq activated its contract with British oil major BP to develop four Kirkuk oilfields and rehabilitate gas facilities, aiming to secure more fuel for power generation.

Originally signed in March 2025, the agreement covers the Kirkuk oil assets — Kirkuk, Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz — which the company ranks among its “dream fields” for their vast reserves.

According to the Oil Ministry, the contract also includes facilities run by the North Gas Company, with initial production set at 328,000 barrels per day and further increases expected through development work.

Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani described the deal as one of Iraq’s most promising energy contracts, stressing that it will raise crude output, expand the use of associated gas, support local industries, and create jobs in Kirkuk and nearby provinces.

BP’s Iraq director Zaid Elyaseri hailed the agreement as a milestone in strengthening partnership with Iraq’s North Oil and North Gas companies, affirming its role in expanding the country’s oil and gas economy.