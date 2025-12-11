Power and influence index: Iraq 45th worldwide

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked fifth in the Arab world and 45th globally in the 2025 Power and Influence Index, according to the US magazine CEOWORLD.

The magazine, which specializes in evaluating leadership and business performance, stated that global influence is measured through seven key factors: political stability, economic impact, defense spending, armament, global alliances, soft power, and military strength.

The report showed the United States topping the global ranking with a score of 95.36. China followed with 94.86, then Russia with 94.81, India with 94.76, the United Kingdom with 94.56, and Japan with 94.31.

Egypt came first among Arab countries with 92.55 points, followed by Saudi Arabia with 92.31, the United Arab Emirates with 89.83, Algeria with 89.4, Iraq with 83.9, and Morocco with 81.41.

At the lower end of the index, the magazine listed Liberia (59.74), Somalia (59.61), Benin (59.43), Bhutan (59.34), and Moldova (59.23), noting that these countries face structural limitations that restrict their ability to translate domestic potential into international influence.