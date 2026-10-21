Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's domestic public debt climbed to 113.485 trillion dinars ($74.66B) at the end of August, up 25.4% from the end of 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Domestic debt rose by 3.969 trillion dinars ($2.61B) in August alone, from 109.516 trillion dinars ($72.05B) at the end of July. The total was 22.97 trillion dinars ($15.11B) higher than the 90.515 trillion dinars ($59.55B) recorded at the end of last year.

Claims by the Ministry of Finance in favor of the CBI accounted for the largest share of domestic debt, reaching 76.499 trillion dinars ($50.33B) at the end of August, up from 72.499 trillion dinars ($47.70B) a month earlier.

Treasury bills totaled 8.711 trillion dinars ($5.73B), while loans stood at 18.945 trillion dinars ($12.46B) and bonds reached 9.330 trillion dinars ($6.14B).