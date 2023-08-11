Iranian authorities expect $12Bn worth of exports to Iraq in 2023

Shafaq News / The Iranian-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce projected on Friday that its exports to Iraq would reach a staggering $12 billion during the year 2023.

Hamid Hosseini, a board member of the Iranian-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce, noted that due to the favorable conditions, Iran's exports to Iraq are expected to hit a record high of $12 billion this year, according to the Iranian news agency "Mehr."

He emphasized, "Despite a 7.97% decline in export value in the first four months of this year compared to the previous year, the volume of our exports to Iraq has increased."

Furthermore, a member of the joint board of the Iranian-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce continued, "Our exports to Iraq during the previous year amounted to $2.398 billion, and this figure has increased during this year to $2.927 billion."

Hosseini pointed out that, "Considering the Iraqi government's approval and announcement of its budget, along with the commencement of numerous projects in Iraq, it is expected that Iran's exports to Iraq will soon witness a significant increase."

He also mentioned, "Given the available conditions and the increase in our exports to Iraq, we anticipate achieving a record export of $12 billion to Iraq this year."