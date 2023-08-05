Iranian Exports to Iraq Via One Border Crossing Rose by 25%: Iran Customs Supervisor

Shafaq News/ Iranian exports to Iraq through the Parvizkhan border crossing amounted to $327,370,549 in the first quarter of the current Persian year (commencing on March 21), Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, the head of the Customs Supervision Department in Kermanshah said on Saturday, marking a 25% year-on-year increase.

Official Iranian media outlets quoted Abbaszadeh stating that during this period, 872,491 tons of merchandise traversed the Parvizkhan border crossing to foreign territories.

This accounts for a 25% and 52% increase in value and weight, respectively, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Iranian customs official explained that the outbound freight via the Parvizkhan border crossing encompassed a diverse range of products, including "fruits and vegetables, steel plates, simple and ribbed reinforcement bars, water coolers, all types of tiles, plastic products, as well as cakes and biscuits."