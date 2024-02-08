Iran’s exports to Iraq surge to $642 million through Sumar border cross

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kermanshah Province’s Director General of Customs, Ali Asghar Abbaszadeh, revealed a significant uptick in goods traffic from the Sumar border cross with Iraq, with exports totaling $642 million.

According to a report from the Iranian Mehr News Agency, Abbaszadeh cited statistics covering a ten-month period, indicating that goods weighing 1,409 thousand tons were exported to Iraq through Sumar Customs.

Abbaszadeh noted a notable increase of 55% in export value and 36% in weight compared to the same period last year.

It is noteworthy that beyond oil, Iran plays a significant role in Iraq’s import landscape. Iranian natural gas fuels up to 40% of Iraq’s electricity, especially during peak demand. Additionally, direct electricity imports, agricultural products, construction materials, and consumer goods flow across the border, contributing to Iraq’s food security, infrastructure repair, and daily needs. This trade flourishes thanks to geographical proximity and economic complementarity between the neighbors, further bolstered by existing political ties.