Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-03T11:10:21+0000
Iran’s exports to Iraq crosses $8.2 billion

Shafaq News / An Iranian customs spokesman says in the first 11 months of this year, more than 28 million tons of goods worth over 8.2 billion dollars were exported from Iran to Iraq, which translates to a 17% increase in weight and a 20% increase in value compared to the same period last year.

Speaking in a conference on opportunities and strategies for development of exports to the southern provinces of Iraq, Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said the many commonalities between Iran and Iraq have caused non-oil exports to increase from $145 million in 2001 to $9 billion in 2019.

Latifi said Iran’s imports from Iraq during the 11 months have reached 2.2 million tons and are worth more than one billion dollars, which is more in terms of volume than imports from Iraq in the last 20 years.

According to the Iranian customs spokesman, Iran’s total imports from Iraq in the past two decades are 1,312,894 tons of goods worth more than 1.3 billion dollars.

Latifi emphasized that the implementation of international transportation rules, unified border command, professional export, proper packaging, production planning and meeting the country’s needs through Iraq all can help develop trade between the two countries.

Source: Iran Front Page

related

Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills -Iraq ministry

Date: 2020-12-29 18:44:03
Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills -Iraq ministry

Iranian officials deny reports about liberating Iranian funds frozen in Iraq and S. Korea

Date: 2021-11-14 17:17:18
Iranian officials deny reports about liberating Iranian funds frozen in Iraq and S. Korea

Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran

Date: 2021-01-06 08:10:29
Iraq paid most of its electricity dues to Iran

32km Iran–Iraq railway link to be built over next two years

Date: 2022-01-06 17:02:01
32km Iran–Iraq railway link to be built over next two years

Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 12:03:59
Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Baghdad to Host 1st Iran-Iraq Investment Forum in March

Date: 2022-02-20 17:20:25
Baghdad to Host 1st Iran-Iraq Investment Forum in March

Iran exported 4,527 tons of clothes to 29 countries including Iraq-in 5 months

Date: 2020-09-22 12:04:51
Iran exported 4,527 tons of clothes to 29 countries including Iraq-in 5 months

Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Date: 2021-01-26 09:26:42
Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran